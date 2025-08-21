RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $442.86 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

