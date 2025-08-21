Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.90 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50.10 ($0.67). 5,424,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,995,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.74).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £372.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

