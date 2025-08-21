United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 130,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 501,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.1630 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

