Financial Comparison: Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI and Westport Fuel Systems are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Westport Fuel Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI $2.04 million 192.72 -$100.18 million ($0.31) -3.47 Westport Fuel Systems $293.58 million 0.17 -$21.84 million ($2.93) -0.97

Risk and Volatility

Westport Fuel Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westport Fuel Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SES AI has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -36.08% -31.29% Westport Fuel Systems -16.85% -16.12% -7.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and Westport Fuel Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 1 1 0 2.00 Westport Fuel Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus target price of $6.9333, suggesting a potential upside of 144.99%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than SES AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats SES AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport’s LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

