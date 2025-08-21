Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Acquired by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.6% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 637,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 58,897 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 239,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

