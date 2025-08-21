Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 112,944 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.