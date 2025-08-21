Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 17,915 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $93.0820 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

