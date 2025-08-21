Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,973 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,973 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IWS stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

