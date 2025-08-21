EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 924 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $599.3870 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

