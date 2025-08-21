Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $2.70 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $94.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

