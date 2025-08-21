Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

AMGN stock opened at $296.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.19. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The company has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

