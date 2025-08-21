Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stake Lessened by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,841,273.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $13,171,536. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1%

CRM stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.75. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.