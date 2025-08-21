Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.