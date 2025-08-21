Best Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – August 18th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, XIAO-I, Robot Consulting, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses center on building, supporting or monetizing the metaverse—immersive virtual environments that blend augmented and virtual reality with social, gaming and economic activities. They range from VR/AR hardware manufacturers and game-engine or virtual-world platform developers to service providers enabling digital asset creation, blockchain-based economies and the network infrastructure that powers these online worlds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.42. The stock had a trading volume of 85,465,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,206,516. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.66. 1,404,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.79. Globant has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. 97,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,534. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

XIAO-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 117,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,156. XIAO-I has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 70,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,851. Robot Consulting has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 308,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

