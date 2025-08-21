PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 81 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 643,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,916,000 after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $257.2410 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.35.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.26.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

