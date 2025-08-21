Insurance Stocks To Follow Today – August 18th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Opendoor Technologies, SoFi Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, and Intuit are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—ranging from life and health to property and casualty coverage. Their market value and dividend payouts depend on underwriting profitability, claim ratios and investment income generated from policy premiums. Often viewed as defensive holdings, insurance stocks can provide relatively stable cash flows but remain exposed to underwriting losses and catastrophic events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,436,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,573,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $202.59 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.69. 34,300,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,627. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.81.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of OPEN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 373,662,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,158,250. Opendoor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. 36,342,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,165,895. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.71. 1,820,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,475. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $437.90 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.20.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.02. 1,962,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.78.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $716.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $763.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $672.00. Intuit has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

