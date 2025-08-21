Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:TSM opened at $228.7310 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average of $198.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

