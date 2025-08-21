Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 258.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $586.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $594.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

