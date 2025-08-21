Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.569. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.9 billion-$177.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.3 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.520-2.620 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.3860 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $74.59 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $817.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,841 shares of company stock worth $8,161,365. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,050,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $396,018,000 after buying an additional 1,982,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,991.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after buying an additional 2,427,834 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,091,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,092,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 637,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

