iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Position Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

