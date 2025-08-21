Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,393,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,632 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $187.1280 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.3401 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $177.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

