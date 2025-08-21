PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $255.1610 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

