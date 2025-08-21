Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 280 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

