Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 8,754 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $3,772,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $762,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Duolingo by 12.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $15,430,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Duolingo by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $920,296.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,003.12. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,178,511.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock worth $23,589,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 139.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.38 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.35.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

