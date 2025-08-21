Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,805 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $172.7110 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

