Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stock Position Reduced by Sands Capital Ventures LLC

Sands Capital Ventures LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,573 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Snowflake by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,406 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $555,847,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,384,000 after buying an additional 647,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $194.6370 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $229.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.66 and its 200-day moving average is $184.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $58,160,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,594,915.05. This trade represents a 60.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,009,642 shares of company stock valued at $656,325,186 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

