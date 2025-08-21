CW Advisors LLC Acquires 19,532 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NEE opened at $76.2550 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

