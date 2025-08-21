Summit Financial LLC Purchases 11,558 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.58 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.03. The company has a market cap of $704.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $573.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

