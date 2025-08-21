CW Advisors LLC Has $24.65 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $420.2390 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.