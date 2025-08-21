Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.1%

BSX opened at $105.9080 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.