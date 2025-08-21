Wormser Freres Gestion Purchases 191 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Wormser Freres Gestion increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $462.3910 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $8,092,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,110.34. This trade represents a 42.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $46,865,881. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.