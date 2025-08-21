Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,796,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

