Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases Shares of 91,634 iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $104.05 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

