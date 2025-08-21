United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,313 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $108.5440 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $462.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.