Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $296.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.