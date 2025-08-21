Martin Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 137.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $749.49 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $945.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $294.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $755.91 and its 200 day moving average is $725.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

