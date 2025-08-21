Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Sysco by 296.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 485,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Sysco stock opened at $80.8660 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,059. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

