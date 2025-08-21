Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $920,296.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,003.12. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $421,816.46. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 34,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,361.59. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $23,589,966. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.48. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.38 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

