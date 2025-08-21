AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,507,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $208.7240 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

