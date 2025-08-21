AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,507,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $208.7240 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
