Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 51,524 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 412.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,393,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,273,000 after buying an additional 1,192,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $187.1280 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.3401 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

