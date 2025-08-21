Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 13,755,181 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,968,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,276,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after acquiring an additional 132,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8%

MDLZ opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

