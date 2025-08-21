TFB Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

