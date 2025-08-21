Estate Counselors LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,887,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,647,000 after purchasing an additional 619,526 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $192.9230 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

View Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $2,997,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,043,073 shares in the company, valued at $208,458,139.05. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,768 shares of company stock valued at $110,739,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.