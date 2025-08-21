RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Boosted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:RTX opened at $156.6560 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $158.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

