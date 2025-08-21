iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

EFA stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.