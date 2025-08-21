Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VO opened at $286.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $289.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day moving average of $269.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

