Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 682 Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $516.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.54. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $534.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.17.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

