Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.44 Billion Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,088,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,276,839 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.79% of CocaCola worth $2,441,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.6390 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.