Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.