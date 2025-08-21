Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $826.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

